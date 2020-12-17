Penneys open for another 24-hour shopping night in three stores

With just eight shopping days to go until Christmas Day, Penneys have announced that they will be open overnight in two of their Dublin stores and one of their Cork stores this Friday only.

The Penneys stores will be open for 24-hours in Blanchardstown Centre and Dundrum Town Centre from 8:00am and in Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork from 8:30am this Friday, December 18 and stay open until closing time on Saturday, December 19, to help reduce queues and give customers more time to shop safely.

So if you feel like picking up all of those annoying stocking fillers, a pair of festive pyjamas or fluffy socks at 4:00am then now you can!

To support overnight opening hours, Penneys has increased its night time security staff by almost 70% to manage customer queues and help ensure customers feel safe when they are shopping.

Since Penneys started re-opening its stores in May this year, it has put extensive health and safety measures in place across all stores, including a strict social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store and requiring the use of face coverings in queues and in store.

The retailer has invested significantly in safety measures for employees and customers including face coverings, hand sanitisation stations at store entrances, Perspex screens and cubicles at till points and increased in-store cleaning.

Penneys will also be updating customers via Twitter from 8pm on December 18 to 8am on December 19, with hourly queue waiting time updates at stores operating overnight shopping. These live updates will help to keep customers informed on queue times and allow them to make a decision to visit the store during quieter periods.