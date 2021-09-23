Penneys launch mega homeware collection with boho themed furniture

It’s a wonderful time for Penneys lovers and an even better time for homeware fans as the beloved retailer has now announced a mega homeware collection including loads of chic new furniture items.

This Autumn 2021, Primark is enhancing its customer experience as it sets to expand its home and lifestyle product offering; introducing a stylish capsule of 18 new small furniture products. The new lifestyle collection offers the latest interior design trends at pocket friendly prices.

Feeling instantly cosy from the moment you step inside your sanctuary is simple with the new range of rugs (€30) and wall art (from €5).

But, if a cool Scandi style is more your vibe the Primark rattan chair (€100) with matching sideboard (€70) and shelving unit (€70) will create a home to soothe your soul.

For the statement makers, the Primark silver mirrored bar cart (€40) and white marble side tables (€30) will inject your home with the luxury gram worthy look for less.

This exciting new expansion means Primark is fast becoming the destination store for all home and lifestyle needs. Speaking about the expansion of Primark Home, trading director Paul Baldwin said ‘There has been exceptional growth within our home and lifestyle department over the past 18 months as people have spent more time in their home.”

“Naturally we wanted to keep up with this growing customer demand and expand our offering into small furniture and several other new categories.’

He continued ‘Delivering extended ranges in newly created spaces within selected stores will help establish Primark as a growing destination not only for great home and lifestyle accessories at amazing prices but also for larger statement and functional pieces to complete a room.’

Whatever space Primark customers are styling within their homes, they now can curate a stylish sanctuary with Primark’s new small furniture collection.

Available in selected stores from October 2021. In Ireland, this includes Blanchardstown, Mary Street, Newbridge and Dundalk Marshes.