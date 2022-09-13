Penneys launch gorgeous Autumn home range and it’s giving us ALL the cosy vibes

The evenings are getting darker and the rain seems to well and truly be here to stay, so that can only mean one thing… Autumn is upon us. Whether you’re excited for cosy nights by the fire or are desperately holding onto your shorts and sunglasses, there’s no denying that we’re almost in the depth of pumpkin spiced lattes and crunchy brown leaves season.

Love it or loathe it, Autumn is a time for the ultimate cosy vibes, and what better way to prepare yourself for a new season than sprucing up your home with on-theme decor?

Penneys have launched their new Autumnal home range and we are obsessed! From wreaths to wooden ornaments to pumpkin oven dishes (Yes, you read that right!). Penneys has everything you need to create the perfect Autumn home and put you in the mood for cosy nights in, because let's get real, is there such a thing as ‘too much' when it comes to home decor?

Pumpkin oven dish (€18)

This dish is making us want to make a batch of homemade vegetable soup just so we can serve it in this pumpkin. The perfect shape to add Autumn vibes to your kitchen, and just imagine the warming stews and casseroles you can serve in it!

Autumn wreath (€14)

The most gorgeous wreath with the perfect colours for Autumn. Ideal for your sitting room or hallway to create that Autumnal feeling.

Wooden mushroom ornaments (€3)

Are these not the cutest ornaments you’ve ever seen? Plus, they’re wooden, so you can make your woodland decor dreams come true. The wood heart stand and apple ornament are also only €3, making them all super affordable.

Seagrass plant pot (Small €10) (Large €17)

Stunning plant pots to take up empty space in your room and fill with whatever your heart desires. Dried flowers are very trendy at the moment, or roll up some blankets for easy access on those chilly Autumn evenings.

Cream ceramic vase (€10)

A beautiful vase, ideal for your mantlepiece, windowsill or as a feature on your coffee table. This vase is simple yet beautiful and will look fabulous with pampas grass or dried flowers!

Fox and Mouse character mugs (€4 each)

Autumn is a time for hot chocolates and pumpkin spiced lattes, and what better way to drink them than from these adorable animal mugs?