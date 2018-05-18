Penneys is selling a brilliant (and affordable) line of sun creams
So summer is here, and the holidays are on the horizon.
Whether you're going to Spain, Mexico, or Cork, you will need an SPF to prevent burning (and ageing, am I right?)
Anyway, as you all know, usually buying sunscreens is expensive.
I actually underestimate the cost of getting a few bottles of cream and an aftersun.
That was, until the fabulous humans at Penneys launched their fab range of sun care – which features everything from hair pil, to aftersun.
Seriously, everything you could possibly need to the summer months is on a shiny shelf in Penneys.
You are WELCOME.