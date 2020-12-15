Penneys have unveiled their fabulous new Spring range

Get ready gals — Penneys has shared a sneak peek at their new Spring collection, and we’re a little bit in love.

While the rest of the world gears up for the Christmas festivities, Penneys have been looking at the year ahead, planning some fabulously trendy, spring pieces to take us into the next season.

Due to arrive in Penneys stores across the country this coming January, the range includes everything and anything, from jackets and dresses, to shoes and accessories made from sustainable fibers and reusable plastics, all at ridiculously low prices.

One of our absolute favourite pieces from the new collection would have to be the Check Shacket (RRP €25/£20). It’s not a shirt, and not quite a jacket — it’s a shacket! Just what you need to help you out when transitioning into those warmer months.

We can also look forward to seeing plenty of comfy, cosy pieces, like slogan hoodies and sweatshirts, soft cardigans and biker shorts, for the ultimate work-from-home wardrobe.

We know we’re pretty far away from shorts weather right now, but we might as well start planning our Summer look now, and with these fabulous pieces, we certainly have options!

Of course it wouldn’t be springtime though with those seasonal floral prints, which can be seen on these stylish face coverings, reasonably priced at only €3/£2.50 each.

Make sure to pop into your local Penneys this January to pick up a few of these gorgeous spring pieces.