Penneys’ collab with Youtuber Saffron Barker has us in love

As if we needed another reason to be obsessed with Penneys.

The store and YouTube star Saffron Barker have teamed up together for the second year to create the ultimate lifestyle range.

The Brighton-based social media star has included all sorts in her collection from perfect travel essentials, to cosy PJ's and sweet smelling diffusers.

And with prices starting at just €1.50, it's something that we can actually afford – hallelujah.

It will be hitting selected stores this week, so head to your local Penneys to get your hands on this super cute collection before it's gone.

Also, make sure to keep an eye on the poncho, which will be hitting stores next week.

This is the second time that the 18-year-old, who has 1.5 million YouTube followers, has collaborated with our fave Penneys, having launched the Saffy B collection in 2017.

We love how fab and affordable her stuff is – we want it ALL.

Have a flick through some of the pieces below.