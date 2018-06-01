Penneys A/W collection is landing – and it’s their most high-fashion yet

As the saying goes, Penneys is a girls best friend – and while we frequent it's hallowed halls in pursuit of staples like bobby pins and ankle socks, it's also a covetable destination to nab the latest trends on a budget.

The high street behemoth launched it's Autumn Winter 2018 collection today, and we were on hand to witness the key pieces being released to stores nation wide over the coming weeks.

From pearl-studded berets and plaid skirt suits, to oil-slick puffa jackets and Balenciaga-esque platform runners, there were pieces to suit all fashion aesthetics.

Heady textures and popping prints we're the theme of the collection, with mohair-style sweaters in acid shades and mixed-material shoes featuring across the collection.

A faux pony-hair finish on classic leopard print pointed courts caught my eye immediately, and a pair of foil-effect, cobalt blue strappy sandals screamed to be teamed with a denim mini and white shirt for a night on the town.

Kim Kardashian would have approved of the next pair of heels to pull my focus, as the classic black suede sandal was updated with a perspex toe-strap.

Boots also featured heavily, what with it being the autumn winter collection, however if you were looking for plain black boots, look away now.

Flat white boots were one of the biggest trends this summer, and they're getting an A/W update with an elevated heel and Western finish.

Stiletto heels were lower, and teamed with a mustard suede, ankle skimming bootie I'm already doing to pair with frayed hem, straight-leg jeans and a band tee.

'Sneaker' culture is becoming more and more prominent on our little island, and Penneys is nailing the chunky, Balenciaga-style sporty platform with ease.

Clash these runners with a floral mini and denim jacket to create an on-trend summer look for the warmer months, before adding them to black skinny jeans, a turtle neck and duster coat as the weather turns.

Knitted style runners also made an appearance, this time with a modern, colour pop sole.

Not for the faint of heart, colourful leopard print has been one of the key trends for the upcoming season thanks to that Tom Ford red leopard suit.

This red leopard print, ruched neck dress is my top style pick from the collection, thanks to it's versatile but statement style.

I can see this green slip being a festival favourite, teamed with fishnet tights and chunky black boots. Oh, and a face full of glitter of course.

Clashing colours were a running theme, as were co-ordinating sets, both of which came to fruition in this yellow and blue, Clueless style skirt suit.

This suit with a white t-shirt and the chunky white runners from earlier would create the most Insta-worthy OOTD.

A slightly unforeseen trend, Russian football scarves have been spotted all over the fashion week style blogs, and Penneys made their own offering with this piece, a complete statement on it's own.

With festival season looming, rain-repelling puffa jackets are an essential (and they double up as a pillow, FYI).

This rainbow coat is perfect for Pride weekend next month, while the paisley piece makes morning dressing a breeze – all you need with this jacket is black jeans and a t-shirt and you're good to go.

Check out the rest of the collection on the SHEmazing Instagram story at @shemazingie – pieces landing in Penneys stores nationwide in the next few weeks.