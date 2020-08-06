Paul Mescal stars in new Rolling Stones video and we’re speechless

The Rolling Stones just released their new music video for Scarlet and we are speechless.

Starring Normal People's Paul Mescal, the video is everything we needed and more right now. In the video, Mescal stars as a rock 'n' roll leading man, who drunkenly dances and sings to the camera as he falls around his hotel room.

It's like Mescal took inspiration from Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance scene and somehow made it ridiculously sexy. But look, we're not complaining.

The video was filmed at London's Claridge's Hotel and was directed by the filmmaking duo US.

You can watch the full video below. We'll be here trying to lift our jaws back up off the floor.