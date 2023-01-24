Paul Mescal scores first Oscar nomination among Irish successes

Congratulations are in order for many of Ireland’s biggest film stars!

The nomination list for the 95th Academy Awards has just been released, and it is filled with Irish success. Fourteen Irish-led nominations have been spread across some of the ceremony's biggest categories.

Paul Mescal has scored his first ever Oscar nomination, as he picks up a nod for Best Actor for the film Aftersun.

This is a huge achievement for Paul, with it being just under three years since he found stardom as Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

However, Paul is not the only Irishman in the Best Actor category! Colin Farrell has also been nominated for his role in the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

This is the first time in Colin’s career that he has been nominated for an Oscar, and the actor is tipped for success with a Golden Globe win and a BAFTA nomination already under his belt this year.

The Irish film is now officially the most nominated Irish production in Oscars history, knocking Kenneth Brannagh’s Belfast off the top spot. The Banshees of Inisherin has joined nine categories overall at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

The movie, which was filmed across many Irish locations including Achill Island, has already enjoyed great success during this year's ongoing awards season, and the cast and crew are hoping to add a Oscars win to their achievements.

Colm Bairéad’s moving film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) has earned a nomination for Best International Feature Film.

In terms of overall nominations, Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the way with 11 recognitions across the categories.

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and the star-studded ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Best of luck to all the nominees!