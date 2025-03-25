Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals why he delayed wedding to fiancée Abby

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed the reason why he has yet to tie the knot!

The Hollywood star – who is the son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger – is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion.

However, despite announcing their engagement in December 2023, the happy couple – who have been together for almost a decade – are not married yet.

Now, as he continues to dazzle viewers as Saxon Ratliff in the ongoing third season of The White Lotus, Patrick has opened up about the reason behind his wedding plans postponement.

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when host Drew asked if it was true that Patrick would already be married if he hadn’t joined The White Lotus, he simply responded: “Yes.”

The 31-year-old then went on to explain the reason why the hit HBO series has delayed the couple’s plans for their nuptials.

“Finally, a year and a half ago we got engaged. And it was our moment, it was this great thing. And a few days later, I booked White Lotus,” he exclaimed.

“I was like, 'Abby, I know we're in this high of engagement, and we're gonna get married this year. But we're going to have to push it. I got White Lotus, and I'm going to film for the next seven months in Thailand,’” he recalled, before going on to detail his wife-to-be’s reaction.

"She was so happy. She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan,” Patrick gushed.

After several years of dating, Patrick delighted his fanbase on December 26, 2023 when he unveiled his engagement to Abby.

At the time, The Staircase actor took to Instagram to post several stunning shots from their proposal site, which took place on a beach with a rose heart display.

“FOREVER AND EVER,” Patrick and Abby wrote in their joint caption.