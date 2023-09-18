Patrick Kielty speaks out following first Late Late Show appearance

Patrick Kielty has spoken out after presenting The Late Late Show for the first time.

Last Friday, September 15, saw Patrick take to the Late Late Show studio to step into the shoes of former host Ryan Tubridy.

After his Late Late Show hosting debut, Patrick has broken his silence on social media.

Revealing he felt ‘overwhelmed’ before and after his first appearance on the show due to messages from fans, the 52-year-old shared details of the sweet gift his family gave him before he took to the stage.

Patrick headed to Instagram to post a snap to his 56.8K followers of a shamrock keyring that has a heartwarming hand-written message on it.

The front of the sentimental gift says, “Good luck with the Late Late!”, while the back reads, “Love Milo and James”.

Kielty captioned the post, “Overwhelmed by all your messages before, during and after my first Late Late Show. It was an absolute privilege to step onto that stage and it really felt that so many of you were carrying me. I can’t thank you enough”.

“Just before the show I was given this by the person who is always in my corner – win lose or draw. It almost put me over the edge but I know it helped get me through it. I love you @catdeeley”.

Many fans of the host flooded the comments with supportive messages, with one writing, “You did a brilliant job”.

“Looking forward to next Friday night, you did a brilliant job”, penned another fan.

A third added, “Fantastic first show, well done”.

While presenting the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show, Patrick’s guests included former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, footballer James McClean, comedians the 2 Johnnies, and podcast hosts Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt. There was also musical entertainment from Chasing Abbey.