‘Pathological liar’ Kim hits back at ex’s wild claims about their sex life

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to virtually roll her eyes at claims made by her ex-boyfriend and sex tape co-star Ray-J.

The singer made some rather amusing and salacious claims about the sex life he shared with the KUWTK star.

'Kim and I had fun times – marathon sessions,' he said.

But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did,' he alleged to The Sun.

'She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood.'

'She was wild – there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.'

He also told the red top that Kim would stop for snacks and order pizza during these 'marathon sessions.' and would take phone calls from Momager Kris.

He also claims that the entrepreneur had a love for underwear – so much so that she spent one hundred thousand dollars on thongs during their relationship.

Clearly these claims are comical, and Kim is definitely denying them.

Over on Twitter, one fan wrote:

'RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @ KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his ass.'

Or shows he’s a pathological liar you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

Kim relied, saying:

'Or shows he’s a pathological liar? you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!'

Clearly she is having none of Ray-J's motor mouth, and we don't blame her.