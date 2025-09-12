Pass the remote! One of the best horror films is on TV this weekend

It’s finally Friday!

We’re well and truly into the swing of September now, but the buzz of these past few weeks has us feeling more than ready for some quiet, relaxing nights in.

As the evenings slowly get darker and the spookiest season of the year begins to approach, we’re in the mood to watch an excellent horror film this weekend.

Thankfully, RTÉ2 has heard our wishes and granted them, as they will be airing one of the best horror films of the past decade!

Credit: Paramount

This Saturday (September 13), the broadcaster will be showcasing the hit 2018 horror, A Quiet Place.

Written, directed and starring The Office actor John Krasinski, the first movie in the Quiet Place franchise features Krasinski’s real-life wife Emily Blunt, along with stellar newcomers Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

The critically-acclaimed movie takes place in the outskirts of New York, as the world becomes destroyed by terrifying creatures that hunt through sound.

After suffering a devastating personal loss, the Abbott family – comprising of Lee (Krasinski), Evelyn (Blunt) and their two children – must fight to survive, knowing that even the slightest noise can trigger a brutal attack… and a horrific death.

Credit: Paramount

With Evelyn being just days away from giving birth to another child, Lee realises that he must find a way to defeat the creatures in their area once and for all, in order to protect the ones he loves most.

If you have yet to delve into the Quiet Place universe, then this weekend is the perfect time to do so!

A Quiet Place airs on RTÉ2 tomorrow night (Saturday, September 13) at 9pm.