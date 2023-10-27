Paris Hilton reflects on wearing six wedding dresses

Paris Hilton has been reflecting on some of her most iconic looks through the years.

While opening up about some of her favourite outfits from throughout her life, the socialite has spoken out about her wedding day outfits.

Revealing that she had 45 wedding dresses, Paris has shared an insight into why she had so many gowns and why she decided to wear just six of them over the course of her wedding celebrations.

While looking at photos of different outfits she’s worn over the years as she was chatting to British Vogue, Hilton spoke about her selection of wedding gowns.

The Stars Are Blind singer explained, “This was taken on my wedding day, on November 11 of 2021 and I am wearing a custom made Oscar de la Renta. I knew right away that I wanted to walk down the aisle in Oscar”.

“I wanted something that was really like a princess that had like 3-D flowers on it and I was going for a Grace Kelly vibe.”

The gorgeous gown featured a floral lace high neckline and had long sleeves of the same material. The embroidered flowers faded elegantly into the tulle skirt of the dress.

Paris went on to reveal, “I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding and it was because I had literally had 45 of them”.

“My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world and everyone was so excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful”.

“So I tried to wear as many of them as possible”, she added with a giggle.

Some of the other wedding dresses that Paris wore over the course of her and Carter’s big day included a mini-dress and an off-the-shoulder full-length gown with a corset and tulle skirt and tiara.

Paris tied the knot to her husband Carter Reum with a lavish ceremony, surrounded by loved ones, in November 2021 at her family’s former Bel-Air estate.