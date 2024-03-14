Paris Hilton pens moving birthday tribute to mum Kathy

Paris Hilton is celebrating her mum.

The socialite's mum, Kathy, is turning 65 years old and to mark the special occasion, Paris has penned a heartfelt tribute to her online.

Describing her mum as her ‘inspiration’, Paris wrote the emotional message while reflecting on experiences the two have shared together.

Taking to Instagram, the Stars Are Blind singer unveiled a collection of photos of her and her mum over the years to her 26.4M followers.

In the caption of the post, the mum-of-two said, “Happy Birthday to the OG Queen, my mom @KathyHilton! Mom, your resilience and compassion have taught me everything I know about navigating life with a smile, a heart full of love and a touch of sparkle”.

“You’ve always been my rock, my inspiration, and the coolest mom anyone could ever wish for. On your special day, I just want to say thank you for being you-genuine, loving, and simply irreplaceable”.

Paris went on to say, “Celebrating you today feels like an homage to the incredible impact you’ve made, not just on me, but on everyone lucky enough to be in your orbit”.

“Here’s to more laughter, more unforgettable moments, and yes, more late night prank call parties in the living room”.

Hilton closed off by adding, “May this year bring you as much joy and happiness as you bring to everyone around you. Love you to the moon and back!”.

Kathy took to the comments to reply to her daughter’s heartfelt message by penning, “Thank you Paris. I love every inch of you and I’m so proud of you and how far you have come”.

Other famous faces flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Kathy including fashion designer Marc Jacobs, Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare and publisher Jason Binn.

Paris’ younger sister Nicky also unveiled a sweet tribute to their mum online by writing, “Celebrating the queen of grace, laughter, and endless love on her birthday. Happy Birthday to my incredible mom @KathyHilton! We adore you!”.