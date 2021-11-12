Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown

40-year-old entrepreneur Paris Hilton is ‘sliving’ her best life, now that she’s finally tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum.

The happy couple exchanged vows on November 11 during a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills, before attending a star-studded reception on her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

Many A-listers showed up to celebrate the day, including Paris’ long-time best friend, Kim Kardashian West, as well as Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson and Bebe Rexha.

Hilton and Reum’s long-awaited nuptials are said to continue on for another few days, turning into a three-day celebration, featuring a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier this evening followed by a black-tie event on Saturday, as reported by TMZ.

Taking to Instagram early this morning, the beautiful bride shared the very first glimpse at her stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. “My forever begins today… 11/11,” Paris sweetly wrote in the caption, adding #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

While there’s no doubt that Paris’ designer custom-made gown looked absolutely gorgeous, it wasn’t the only dress she wore for the day. In fact, Paris has previously shared that up to 10 outfit changes are to be expected over the entire wedding celebration.

“It's going to be, like, a three-day affair,” Paris said to Jimmy Fallon during a previous interview on The Tonight Show. “We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she added.

Paris and Carter’s entire wedding celebration, including the lead-up and the big day are all being filmed for the socialite’s new 13-part reality series, Paris In Love, which is airing on Peacock.

While the couple have known each other for many years, it wasn’t until towards the end of 2019 when Hilton and Reum finally started dating. 40-year-old Reum got down on one knee and popped the question to Paris while the pair were holidaying on a private island this past February.