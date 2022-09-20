Paris Hilton ‘heartbroken’ as dog Diamond Baby is missing

Paris Hilton has been left heartbroken as her dog Diamond Baby is missing. The socialite has been pleading with fans to help her find her beloved chihuahua who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Since sharing the news with her 20.3M Instagram followers, Paris is now offering a ‘big reward’ with ‘no questions asked’ in order to encourage people to continue searching for the dog or give Diamond Baby back if they have her.

The 41-year-old shared a collection of photos of her and her pooch with a long caption explaining how she thinks Diamond Baby went missing and what extreme lengths she’s been going to, to find her.

She penned, “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss for words. Diamond baby had been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open”.

“My friends and family have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighbourhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her”.

“We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back”.

The devastated media personality continued, “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling- My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me”.

“We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side. I’ve been scared to put an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back”.

The This is Paris star went on to ask if anyone thinks they’ve seen her or know any tips on how to find the dog, to contact Paris’ team. In a final desperate plea to find her pooch, Hilton added, “There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby”.

Paris is famously known for her love of small dogs, often seen carrying them in her handbag. She got this tiny pup back in 2016 and featured her in a recent advertisement for the Hilton Hotel.