Paris Hilton celebrates big milestone for son Phoenix

Paris Hilton is celebrating a big milestone for her son Phoenix.

The Stars Are Blind singer welcomed Phoenix into the world with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate in January 2023.

The couple are also proud parents to a daughter named London, who was born via surrogate in November of last year.

Now, Paris has revealed her son has reached a new milestone and showcased an adorable video to mark the occasion.

Credit: Paris Hilton Instagram

Announcing that Phoenix has started crawling, Paris shared footage of the monumental moment to her 9.8M TikTok followers.

In the video, little Phoenix can be seen crawling across the floor on a mat that has Paris’ iconic phrase, ‘That’s hot’, printed on it.

The tot then attempts to stand up with the help of a baby gate before Hilton asks, “Where are you going sir?”.

As her eldest child looks at her, the socialite adds, “Let's go back to your playroom”.

Paris captioned the sweet video, “Look who just started crawling #SlivingMom”.

Many of Paris’ fans headed to the comments to cheer Phoenix on after reaching this milestone.

One fan wrote, “Oh Paris – look at what you’ve made. So precious”.

“So cute I love when they start to crawl”, penned a second fan, while another added, “Woohoo! Go Baby P!!! He’s so precious”.

Credit: Paris Hilton Instagram

Since welcoming her son into the world, Hilton has been keeping fans up to date with her motherhood experience on social media.

While she is yet to unveil a picture of her daughter to the world, Paris and shared sweet moments with her baby boy online, including showing him scooting around in a walker, trying pizza for the first time and on his first trip to Disneyland.

When celebrating her son’s first birthday, Paris penned a sweet tribute to him online for her fans to see.

The heartwarming message reads, “A magical day for the most magical smiley boy. My life is forever changed thanks to you Phoenix! Thank you for making me the luckiest”.