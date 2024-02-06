Paris Hilton admits each day with husband Carter is a ‘fairytale’

Paris Hilton has been opening up about her husband Carter Reum.

Paris and Carter tied the knot with a lavish ceremony surrounded by loved ones in November 2021 at her family’s former Bel-Air estate.

As the socialite celebrates Carter’s 43rd birthday, she has been sharing an insight into their relationship and admitted that she’s ‘incredibly grateful’ for her husband because every day with him is like a ‘fairytale’.

Penning a sweet tribute for Carter on Instagram, Paris unveiled a collection of photos of the couple together over the years to her 26.3M followers.

In the caption of the post, Hilton wrote, “Happy Birthday my love! Every time I look in your eyes I feel like I’m home. Everyday with you is a fairytale”.

“I am so incredibly grateful for our life together with the cutesie crew and all the adventures that await us! I love you to the moon and back”.

The 42-year-old sweetly closed off by saying, “Can’t wait to make many more beautiful memories around the world together”.

Paris also shared a video collage of the pair that shows memorable moments from throughout their relationship, including from their proposal and wedding day.

While the audio on the heartwarming footage describes the meaning of a soulmate, the Stars Are Blind singer said, “Happy Birthday to my husband and best friend, Carter! Thank you for making me feel so safe and at home and more loved than I’ve ever been loved before”.

“You have truly showed me what true love feels like! You have a heart of gold and I’m so excited for all our adventures with our lil #CutesieCrew I love you more and more every day!”.

Paris and Carter first started dating in 2019 after having known each other for years. They got married in 2021 and went on to have two children together.

Their first child, a baby boy named Phoenix, was born via surrogate in January of 2023, while their second child, a daughter named London, arrived in November.