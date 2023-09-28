Paris Fury addresses I’m A Celeb rumours after welcoming baby no.7

Paris Fury has addressed rumours that she could be heading for the jungle!

Ahead of its series launch later this year, rumours have already begun regarding who will be appearing in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

One of the speculations is Paris Fury, the wife of boxing champion Tyson Fury. Despite the couple welcoming their seventh child into the world on September 18, reports were circulating that the 33-year-old mum could take part in the series.

Now, Paris has taken the time to address fans’ burning questions!

Earlier today, the mum-of-seven appeared on ITV morning show Lorraine, during which host Lorraine Kelly teased Paris about the “amazing opportunities” that she could receive in the future.

“I mean don't know how the family would cope without you if you go to the jungle mind you, it would be difficult for them,” Lorraine added.

Paris then surprised viewers by going on to reveal that she had actually been recently approached by I’m A Celeb producers, just a few days after giving birth to her son.

"I actually got a call recently just a couple of days ago and they said: 'I know she's just had a baby,' and, by the way, the baby was about five days old. They said: 'But would she consider coming to the jungle in the next few weeks?'. I was like 'No. No, no no,’” she recalled.

Paris, who recently starred in the Netflix docuseries At Home With The Furys, further admitted that she doesn’t have time for the show.

"These things are lovely opportunities and they'd be great to do if you had the time at that moment but for me, I'm concentrating on the family,” she insisted.

The star concluded her chat by confessing that she “never chose to be in the limelight”.

“Tyson's career brought us here, and I always sort of rolled with it, and I'm here and… It was like with the Netflix show, I don't mind if people see into our lives because I've got nothing to hide,” she detailed.