Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie confirms wife Sarah is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Brendan Urie and his wife Sarah as they have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The wonderful news comes along with some sad news for Panic! At The Disco fans as the band will be coming to an end as Brendan prepares to become a dad.

The group are known for their pop punk songs and also covering Into the Unknown from Frozen 2.

The High Hopes singer shared the news on the band’s official Instagram page with a lengthy caption thanking fans for their support over the years and revealing how excited Brendan is for this new chapter in his life.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way”.

He continued, “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!”.

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure”.

Urie added, “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more”.

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you”.

Fans of the pop punk band were sad to hear they will no longer be releasing hits like House of Memories, I Write Sins Not Tragedies and This is Gospel, but are excited for Brendan as he prepares for his new arrival.

Fans headed to the comments of the pregnancy announcement post with one writing, “Love you. p!atd changed my life for ever & for the best”, while a second penned, “Congrats on having a kid Brendon / Sarah and best of luck on the next journey”.

Singer Taka added, “I’m gonna miss you but I’m rooting for your new journey life brendon”.

Brendan and his wife Sarah tied the knot in April 2013 after announcing their engagement in 2011. They had been dating for over two years when Urie popped the big question.

Congratulations again to Brendan and Sarah as they get ready for their bundle of joy to arrive.