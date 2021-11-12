Pamper your expecting friend with Lusso Tan’s pregnancy-safe, hydrating tanning products

There is nothing more exciting than finding out that someone close to you is expecting. Whether it’s a friend, a sister or cousin, we can’t wait to be there with them through it all and to help any way that you can, from bump to baby!

During pregnancy however, they’re going to go through a lot of changes. Their diets, exercise routines, sleep schedules, caffeine intake…but one that we don’t always think of is that their skincare and self care routine will also have to change! Some of their go-to products, specifically their tan, might not work for their skin during their pregnancy.

Because of the fluctuations in hormones that happen when they’re growing a little human, the skin becomes more sensitive and can be more prone to allergic reactions, so they need to be careful about what products they put on our skin during this time.

Which is why it’s so great that Lusso Tan has created a new maternity range, called The Bloom Collective, which is designed specifically for mothers-to-be who want to ramp up that pregnancy glow with a little hydrating and radiant tan throughout their pregnancy!

Gift them a little self care when they need it most with this gorgeous, pregnancy-safe kit that is filled to the brim with moisture, is fragrance-free, and is all about helping with pregnancy-related sensitivity to strong smells. Help them tackle problem skin areas that can arise as their bodies change, targeting the uneven skin tones that can come with hormonally imbalanced skin.

Formulated to maintain skin’s elasticity, these products make a great addition to any skincare routine (in a prevention capacity) to decrease the size and appearance of stretch marks before they arise. Ingredients like aloe vera extract will soothe any itching or irritation caused by dryness and stimulate collagen production, while the added vitamin E will improve skin tone and nourish damaged tissue as their body changes and grows.

It’s super simple to help them show their skin some love with the Lusso Tan Mama-to-Be Tan, because it’s made specifically for them and their body’s needs, both pre- and post-pregnancy. All about restoring and enhancing the pregnancy glow, this revolutionary maternity tanning formula maintains skin’s elasticity and helps to prevent stretch marks, all while providing a gorgeous golden colour to maximise wellbeing both during pregnancy and after the arrival of their little one. Infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E, this transfer-resistant deeply moisturising colour develops over 6-8 hours, meaning they can get on with their day, knowing their skin is well-cared for.

Help them prolong their tan with the ultimate hydrator, the Lusso Tan Mama-to-Be Blooming Moisturiser to keep skin soft and supple through-out pregnancy. Luxuriously scented, the formula will leave skin radiant, replenished, and smelling gorgeous. Lightweight, easily absorbed and formulated to maintain skin’s elasticity helping prevent stretch marks, it’s the best way to prolong a radiant golden glow.

With the Bloom Bath Bomb, there’s also no pesky leftover patchiness, as it gently removes all traces of a sunless tan in as little as 15 minutes. The world’s first tan-removal bath bomb, it’s all about adding a little self-care to their routine by soothing aching muscles, allowing them some time out and getting that squeaky clean, hydrated feeling for nourished and conditioned skin.

Check out how you can pamper your bestie with this stunning pregnancy-care package on Lussotan.com!

