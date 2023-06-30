Paige Turley admits why she would never return to Love Island

Paige Turley has revealed the reason why she would never go back into the villa!

The former Love Island star won the show’s first-ever winter series in 2020, alongside her now-ex Finn Tapp.

In recent years, the hit ITV reality show has taken the opportunity to bring former contestants back into the game – 2018 star Adam Collard reappeared during last year’s season, while series two’s Kady McDermott is currently enjoying her second stint in the villa.

Credit: Paige Turley Instagram

However, despite it being a reoccurring twist, Paige has now admitted that she would never go on Love Island again. In an interview with new!, the 25-year-old explained her reason why.

“I wouldn’t do it again… purely because of the challenges, especially the food ones,” she laughed.

“They’ve left me scarred for a long time,” Paige teased. “But it was also the best experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity. Even things like not having your phone was so liberating.”

Credit: ITV

Paige’s revelation comes as she recently confirmed her split from Finn, after weeks of speculation. The pair had been dating for over three years and had been living together, but earlier this month, Paige shared that the romance had come to an end.

“The break up has obviously been tough,” the singer confessed in her interview. “I’ve only ever been in this world of fame with him so it’s been difficult in both personal and professional ways. It feels a bit like I’ve lost the left side of me.”

Credit: Paige Turley Instagram

However, Paige went on to explain that there is no bad blood between the exes. “We’re still really good friends and keep in touch to support each other,” she detailed.

“We just drifted apart – we faced a lot of stuff between multiple lockdowns… just the kind of struggles that this world [of fame] brings. We drifted but we still call each other,” she added.