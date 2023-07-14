Paige Thorne speaks out about her history with Love Island’s Scott

Paige Thorne has opened up about her relationship history!

A few weeks ago, rumours began to fly that the former Love Island star used to be engaged to one of this year’s contestants, Scott van der Sluis.

Following the speculation, Paige promptly addressed the rumours at the time, noting that it was “false news” and that she had first met Scott “around 3 years ago through a friend whilst he was living in Swansea”.

However, the 25-year-old has now revealed that the pair do have a romantic history!

Credit: ITV

During an interview on this week’s episode of the Not My Baggs podcast, Paige was quizzed about all things Love Island, including who her favourites are.

After admitting that she would couple up with Zachariah Noble if she were to return to Love Island this year, Paige was then asked about her rumoured relationship with Scott.

“He’s not my ex ex, no. He’s not my ex, alright? That’s false narrative,” the paramedic insisted.

“So what it was – it was quite a while ago, before I was in a serious relationship, me and Scott were – yeah, we were dating,” she admitted.

Credit: ITV

The reality star then went on to admit that there was relationship potential between the two.

“It was like a talking stage for like three months. Back then, he will literally tell you, we would’ve been together, but he had to go away for football,” she explained, referring to Scott’s move to Dublin.

Paige also revealed that Scott told her before entering the villa that he would be appearing on the hit show.

Credit: ITV

“Obviously we chatted before he went in,” she hinted, adding that he asked her for tips ahead of his debut.

Lastly, hosts Joe and George Baggs questioned Paige once again on who she would couple up with.

“If I had to choose, if they stood in front of me, Zach and Scott – I’ll take Zach. But my loyalty does also lie a little bit with Scott,” she teased.