Paddington 2 is on TV tonight if you need some serious cheering up

It has been a long Monday and I think we could all do with some serious cheering up!

There are so many movies out there that never fail to lift my spirits and put a smile on my face. Mrs Doubtfire, Mary Poppins and Planes, Trains and Automobiles being the holy grail of joyous movies.

But there is one family movie that makes me feel like I’ve been wrapped up in a blanket and hugged until every ounce of sadness is gone.

What movie would that be?

Paddington 2.

Isn’t that for kids, you ask? Technically, yes, but the 2017 family movie has swiftly become one of the most loved films of our time. It’s tender, heartwarming and has a Hugh Grant musical number. What more could you ask for?

The marmalade lovin’ bear is exactly who we need during this horrid, uncertain time. The world would be a much better place if people were a little bit kinder and happier like Paddington.

For those of you who have been living under a rock, Paddington 2 follows everyone’s favourite bear in a place we never expected to see him… prison.

When Paddington tries to get a present for his aunt’s birthday, he is arrested for a crime he did not commit. The Browns do their upmost best to help their furry friend, but can they save Paddington from a life behind bars?

You’ll have to find out yourself tonight.

Paddington 2 airs on BBC 1 at 6.25pm tonight.