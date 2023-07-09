P20 shares vital Summer skincare tips for sensitive skin in the sun

As we are in the midst of the summer season, P20 is delighted to share expert tips on how to effectively care for sensitive skin in the scorching heat. With its commitment to promoting healthy and protected skin, P20 understands the unique challenges individuals with sensitive skin face during this time of the year.

The summer months bring soaring temperatures, increased sun exposure, and heightened humidity, all of which can trigger discomfort and irritation for those with sensitive skin. P20's team of skincare experts has compiled a list of tips to ensure individuals with sensitive skin can enjoy the season while maintaining optimal skin health and comfort.

Shield your skin – apply P20 Sensitive Skin SPF 50+ to keep your skin protected. P20 Sensitive Face is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin – keeping your skin safe without irritation.

Hydrate! Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Choose loose-fitting breathable clothing made from lightweight fabrics like cotton or line to avoid irritating your skin.

Seek shade between 11am and 3pm to avoid the sun’s strongest rays.

Cool down with a cold compress to soothe irritated or overheated skin.

P20 remains committed to promoting healthy, comfortable, and protected skin throughout the summer season. With their new and updated packaging design and the expanded Sensitive Skin range, including Sensitive Face and Sensitive Skin SPF50+, P20 provides the best in sun protection for sensitive skin. These products are hypoallergenic, gentle, fast-absorbing, and dermatologically tested, ensuring maximum protection and care.

Riemann P20 Sensitive Face is an all-day broad-spectrum sun cream formulated to protect the face and neck from photoaging. This sun cream has been developed specifically for sensitive skin, is fast absorbing, has moisturizing benefits, contains vitamin C & E and is non-comedogenic. It features our Triple Protection Technology that provides up to 10 hours of protection, water resistance and twice EU’s required UVA protection. Sensitive Face is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, fragrance free and vegan.

Riemann P20 Sensitive Skin, available in SPF 30 and SPF 50+ is a sun cream featuring Triple Protection Technology, that provides up to 10 hours of protection, high water resistance and twice the EU’s required UVA protection. The ingredients are carefully selected and screened for potential allergens and endocrine disruptors making it hypoallergenic and giving you an extra layer of safety and certainty for your sensitive skin. It’s a gentle and fast-absorbing cream that is easy to apply and dermatologically tested – the best choice of sunscreen for those who require the best protection for their sensitive skin!

All P20 products are fragrance free and formulated without UV-filters that are known to pose a threat to aquatic life – for a reduced environmental impact. P20 products are also certified Vegan as they are formulated without any animal-derived ingredients.

