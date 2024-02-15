P.S. I Love You’s Hilary Swank announces unique names of twins

Hilary Swank has announced the names she’s chosen for her twins.

The P.S. I Love You actress welcomed her twins into the world in April 2023 with her husband Philip Schneider.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, Hilary decided to delight fans by sharing a cute photo of her rarely-seen little ones and revealed their unique names.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old unveiled an adorable picture of her twins sitting on the beach while looking out into the sea to her 1.6M followers.

The children’s names, Aya and Ohm, are written in the sand behind them.

Little Aya is dressed in pink, while Ohm is wearing blue. They both don white sun hats.

Hilary captioned the adorable post, “I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first”.

“Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day”, she said before jokingly adding, “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”.

The name Aya is of Arabic and Japanese origin. It means ‘Miracle’ in Arabic culture or ‘Beautiful’ in Japanese. Ohm is of Indian origin and means 'Primordial Sound'.

Many fans headed to the comments to complement the one-of-a-kind names Hilary and Philip chose for their twins.

One fan wrote, “Two cutie pies, such beautiful names”.

“Love both names of your two precious treasures, your just amazing Hilary!”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Beautiful names Hilary!!!! Oh there so big!”.

When announcing the birth of Aya and Ohm last year, she hadn’t revealed their names but did share that she had a boy and a girl.

The Million Dollar Baby actress showcased a snap of her holding her bundles of joy while watching the sunset.

At the time, she said, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it”.