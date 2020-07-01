Ozark will return for fourth and final season, Netflix announces

Ozark fans, we have some bad news.

Netflix has announced that the show will return for its fourth and final season.

Season four will feature 14 episodes, which will be split in two parts as the show comes to an end.

The streaming service has been unable to confirm when the show’s final season will air as filming is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Garner, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan Sofia Hublitz and Lisa Emery will return for the final season.

Speaking of the show’s ending, Jason Bateman commented, “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s).”

Viewers have been glued to the latest season of Ozark so now is the time to check it out!

Season three takes place just as the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.

The Emmy award winning show is a must-watch so why not start Ozark this evening? All three seasons are available on Netflix.