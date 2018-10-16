Owen Wilson welcomes a baby girl and we love her unique name

Owen Wilson has welcomed his third child into the world, and she is absolutely adorable.

Lyla Aranya Wilson was born on October 9th, and her parents recently shared the first photos of their darling newborn.

Owen shares his daughter with his girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates, and the two of them are over the moon with little Lyla's arrival.

The mum shared a precious photo of their baby wrapped up in a pink fluffy blanket.

“My sweet little princess,” she captioned it. “Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18.”

She is seriously the cutest thing ever!

The first news of the pregnancy broke this summer when Varunie posted a photo of her ultrasound, excitedly announcing her little girl to the world.

“Say hello to Lyla. 3 months to go!” she said in June.

Then in September, Owen confirmed he had taken a paternity test to confirm his third-time fatherhood.

The Zoolander star is already a father to two sons.

The 49-year-old’s first child was born in 2011. He shares 7-year-old son Robert with Jade Duell.

He also has a child with Caroline Lindqvist, who gave birth to Owen’s second son Finn in January 2014.

However, Lyla is the 49-year-old’s first daughter, and he seems ecstatic to finally have a little girl.

And many of the actor’s fans are as well.

“She has her dad’s eyes”, observed one comment, “and his blonde hair.”

Congratulations to the happy couple, and we wish you all the best in enjoying time with Owen's adorable mini me.