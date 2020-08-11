Over half of couples split-up after moving in together, says study

After many couples have struggled to make it during lockdown, new research, conducted by regulated property buyers,Good Move reveals that over half (56%) of couples have called it quits after moving in with a partner, and leaving clothes everywhere is the biggest bugbear of living with your other half.

Good Move delved into the nation’s cohabiting relationships, revealing one in five (22%) moved in with a partner after 1-2 years of dating. But it’s not always plain sailing when living with a loved one, especially not during a global pandemic. Nearly one in ten couples broke up after just 4-6 months of living together, 8% of couples called it quits after living together for less than three months and 2% left it less than a month before calling off their relationship. What’s more, 6% of respondents have called it a day after five or more years of living together.

The research also found that the top ten biggest annoyances of living with a partner, are:

Leaving clothes/bags/shoes everywhere (22%) Leaving the toilet seat up (21%) Not doing the washing up (21%) Amassing lots of hair in the plug (19%) Leaving hair clips around (19%) Not cleaning up after cooking (18%) No pet peeves (18%) Leaving wet towels around the house (17%) Not doing chores unless asked (17%) Spending too much time on video games (17%)

Other pet peeves that the nation finds most annoying include not taking the bin out (16%), watching a series without the other person (15%), and staining the sheets with fake tan (13%).

Interestingly, the majority of men (26%) say their partner doesn’t have any pet peeves that annoy them that much, but for women, leaving the toilet seat up was the biggest annoyance while living with their partner (23%). Who could have guessed? Despite these statistics, eight in ten (82%) respondents claim that they are easy to live with, with 18%, saying they aren’t.

Chris Pleines, relationship expert at Dating Scout offers his advice on moving in with a partner, to help couples looking to make that important step: “Moving in together is a big decision so you must plan things out carefully. When living with a partner, you’ll no longer be able to avoid discussing each other’s finances, so you should discuss your arrangements and financial situation before searching for a house and moving in together. This way, you both know how much you can afford and ensure you’re not living beyond your means.

“It’s important to be realistic and not expect that everything will go as planned. There will be some bumps along the way but don’t lose heart when these problems pop up. Remember that the most important thing to consider is how you feel for each other and try to have fun while doing the errands and other important things that come with moving together too.”