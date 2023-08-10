Over 43,000 popular travel plugs recalled over safety issues

A huge recall is being carried out nationwide on popular travel plugs over fear of safety issues.

Irelands’ Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has revealed that Luceco PLC has issued a product recall on TAVUK Master plug Travel Plugs.

The main concern with these travel plugs is due to the risk of electric shock when using the product.

The brand that is being recalled is MaterPlug and the model of the plus is TAVUK.

The batch numbers of the affected plugs are formatted by the year and week they were manufactured in. For example, 19W09. Batches after 19W09 have been affected by the electric shock issue.

According to the CCPC website, “The product presents a risk of electric shock. The Type I, Australian socket does not have shutters and as a result gives access to live parts to consumers”.

The products that have been affected by this safety concern were manufactured from 2019 to 2023.

It is believed that there are approximately 43,500 of these travel plugs in the Republic of Ireland. They have been purchased from a number of various retailers.

Consumers that have purchased the affected travel plugs are being advised to stop using the product in order to eliminate the risk of electric shock.

They can then return the plug to the place they bought it in order to receive a full refund.

For more information on the product recall, the public can contact MasterPlug by email on technical.support@masterplug.com.