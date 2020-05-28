Over 22,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, Harris reveals

Ireland is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. The measures we have all been following for the past few months have helped save lives.

Health Minister Simon Harris recently revealed the number of active cases there are in Ireland. He explained that a total number of 1,083 people are currently fighting the virus across the country.

A total of 22,089 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19, he added.

Unfortunately, 1,631 people lost their lives after testing positive for the virus.

Alongside the graph, Simon Harris commented, “A chart that gives you an overview of how Ireland’s battle against #Covid19 is progressing. So pleased to see 22,089 people now recovered & thinking of the 1,083 people sick currently. My thoughts will always remain with the families and friends of those who have died. Stay safe.”

As Ireland starts to re-open, we all need to continue to follow the measures in place. Washing our hands, proper coughing and sneezing etiquette and practicing social distancing are essentials. You must stay within 5km of your home and avoid all non-essential travel. You can go to the supermarket, to work if permitted and for medical appointments.

You can also exercise within 5km of your home or even meet a friend for a walk, once you keep your distance.

The restrictions are loosening but we cannot afford to be careless at this crucial time. The Government has urged the public not to break restrictions after months and months of hard work.

COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere. The risk of contracting the virus is still there, which is why we need to be extremely cautious. The bank holiday weekend and good weather is no excuse for people to break the measures and risk the health and lives of others.

This is not the time for parties, for travelling to the countryside or to spend all day at the beach. We need to protect the health and safety of our loved ones and the entire country.

