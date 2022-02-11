Outdoor living room ideas – how to create the perfect living space in your garden.

Creating an outdoor living / lounge area is a clever way to enhance and bring together your indoor and outdoor spaces. Whether you have a large or small amount to work with, even a tiny balcony, a back yard makeover doesn’t have to be costly to be luxurious. A small amount of imagination and a modest budget, coupled with some DIY magic are all you need to blend your inside with your outside and vice versa! Listed below are just some of the seating and accessory options available from The Blue Door but there are lots more to see in the Monkstown store and online www.thebluedoor.ie.

Eco Table / Stool and Eco Chair – in grey.

Eco Chair – Grey Pine RRP €199

A grey pine eco chair with headrest. This relaxing garden chair is perfect for lazy afternoons in the sun and cosy evenings around the fire pit. This eco chair is assembled with just rope. Simple step by step assembly required. Made from pine that has been given a grey wood stain. Two Sitting Positions. Easy assembly – the flexible hemp rope threads through the wooden slats. For easy storage the chair folds up. Head Rest cushion is included. Dimensions: Open: H105 x W65 x D90 cm.

Eco Table / Stool – Grey Pine (matching eco chair) RRP €105

A multi-purpose grey pine footrest, side table or stool to sit on. The perfect companion to your grey pine eco chair. The side table comes flat packed, with easy to follow assembly instructions. Made from just timber and rope, no screws glue or nails are required. Folds away for easy storage. Dimensions: Open: 45cm x 49cm x 54cm.

Deckchair From Recycled Sailcloth Navy White RRP €299

A deckchair with a canvas made from a recycled sailcloth. This deckchair is in red and navy with the number 423 stitched across. The perfect gift for a house by the seas. A comfortable chair to lounge in your garden. This canvas is made from 100% recycled sails, which makes it a unique product as no one is the same. Length: 135 cm / Width: 60 cm. Suitable for up to 300kg weight.

All Weather Outdoor Bamboo Bench RRP €695

Outdoor seating in style. This all-weather bamboo bench with its curved comfy seating and sturdy woven structure is just what your garden needed! You can also pair it with one of the bamboo chairs also available from The Blue Door, so you are all set for that summer sunshine. As it is weatherproof you can use it for garden seating but the bench also looks just as good inside your home. Dimensions: H83 x W126 x D71cm.

Globe Fire Pit RRP €425

Nothing is cosier than gathering around a bonfire with beautiful flames and intense heat

Its hemispherical shape that cleverly protects the fire from the wind. Easy to move around the garden or patio thanks to the hole in the top which acts as a handle. (Not when lit though!). A loose grate in the bottom of the globe ensures adequate ventilation for the logs. Diameter: 64 CM.

Small, Medium & Large Outdoor Fire Pits / RRP from €150

Perfect for garden parties, outdoor weddings and get togethers. Made from a durable steel which will weather naturally over time. Never let a cold evening put you off again! Each fire pit has handles on either side to carry it with and 4 legs to keep it stable on uneven surfaces. See in those cold evenings with one of our rustic style fire pits. They come in three different sizes, this being the smallest of the three. Your fire pit has handles on either side to carry it with and 4 legs to keep it stable on uneven ground. Made from a heavy gauge raw steel it will naturally turn to a rusty finish over time.

Double Seat Cushion for double bench – Charcoal Stripe RRP €59

This double seat cushion is designed to go with the bamboo bench. It has a smart charcoal stripe pattern. Dimensions: Width 88cm Depth 45.5cm.

The Blue Door has a wide range of cushions and seat pads, suitable for both inside and out and fully washable too.

For more visit www.thebluedoor.ie.