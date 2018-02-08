SHEmazing!
‘Out of context’ Justin Trudeau responds to mansplaining controversy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently came under fire because of a comment he made during a Q&A session at MacEwan University in Edmonton, Canada.

A young woman in the crowd asked him a question at the university regarding volunteering regulations.

Towards the end of her query, she said: 'Maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind.'

 

Justin swiftly responded: 'We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind because it's more inclusive.'

'Exactly!' the woman then replied.

While the politician's interjection garnered a round of applause from the audience, people on social media were not so receptive.

A number of people mocked his comment as 'PC culture gone mad'

The Canadian leader has long championed feminist causes, having the first gender-balanced cabinet in Canada and openly discussing how he's raising his kids to be feminists.

Some, however, thought that his 'peoplekind' interjection amounted to mansplaining.

The truth? Well, the father-of-three explained that it was just a bad joke gone awry.

We knew dad jokes could make us groan, but who knew they could spark controversy?

'You all know that I don’t necessarily have the best of track records on jokes. I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral,' the 46-year-old told reporters in Ottawa, according to Reuters.

'It played well in the room and in context. Out of context it doesn’t play so well and it’s a little reminder to me that I shouldn’t be making jokes even when I think they’re funny,' the prime minister concluded.

