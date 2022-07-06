Our top 10 products to achieve a healthy sunkissed glow.

Luminous, radiant, bronzed, whatever you want to call it, we all desperately want it. With the promised heatwave on the horizon next week, we all want to achieve that drop dead gorgeous bronzed glowing goddess aesthetic!

Some of favourite beauty, skin and haircare brands come from the Irish company National Beauty Distribution. We have selected exactly what you need for that effortless summer look, from their extensive portfolio of Irish and international brands, while also protecting hair and skin from UV rays as you do it. Here are our summer essentials, we hope you love them as much as we do!

Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator (€25)

Bare hydrating Body Illuminator gives a sun-kissed shimmer while reflecting light for the ultimate glowy finish. The water-based formula blends seamlessly into the skin to minimize blemishes, cover imperfections and smooth the skin’s appearance for a radiance that is both water and transfer resistant. It is also enriched with amino acids such as Goji Berry and Pomegranate which nourish the skin while improving skin tone and texture, as well as Vitamin A & C for radiant, glowing skin and Hyaluronic Acid for extra hydration.

Luna by Lisa Glow Setting Spray (€15)

Forget beauty touch-ups, lock in your look with the Luna by Lisa’s Glow Setting Spray, which offers long lasting power while keeping your make-up set all day, every day. The Glow Setting Spray is an illuminating setting spray containing light-reflecting pearls for that glow-from-within skin. Lightweight, breathable and oh-so calming.

C30 leave in treatment (€18)

C30 leave-in treatment is an amazing leave-in conditioning spray that helps to strengthen dry, damaged hair and provides heat protection. Unlike a lot of other leave-in treatments on the market, there is no feeling of extra weight or residue on your hair and leaves it smelling amazing.

Luna by Lisa Airbrush Primer (€22)

A primer, highlighter and tint. Airbrush diffuses the skin and acts as a beautiful soft-focus highlighter while evening skin tone, fine lines and pores for that 'your skin but better' finish. Perfect for those who want long-lasting make-up without the texture. Wear on its own, over or under make-up for a glowier, dewier you.

Kevin Murphy Shimmer Shine (€28.50)

Kevin Murphy Shimmer Shine is a finishing treatment spray that adds luminous shine to hair with no added weight. Created with a blend of vitamins and fruit extracts to add elasticity and revive dull, lethargic hair, this lightweight mist smells just as good as it looks. A nourishing and moisturising treat for your hair.

Eleven Australia Sea Salt Texture Spray (€22)

A lightweight spray that adds texture and volume to give hair a beach look and feel. The combination of hydrolysed wheat protein and sea salt gives hair volume and gritty texture without the crunch. Not only does it smell amazing, but it will leave your hair feeling bouncy and full of life.

asap SPF50+ Hydrating Defense (€31)

asap SPF50+ hydrating defense provides very high UVA + UVB protection and intensely hydrates the skin. 3 in 1 primer + moisturizer + SPF.

Aveda After-Sun Hair Masque (€32) / Aveda Sun Care Hair and Body Cleanser (€25.50)

Aveda After-Sun Hair Masque is an intensive cream masque that restores sun-exposed hair. The product moisturises all hair types and helps defend against free radicals. Fits perfectly in your beach bag. Aveda Sun Care Hair and Body Cleanser is a colour-safe formula with corn-derived chelator that gently removes chlorine, salt and product residue. Tamanu oil and organic coconut oil help maintain moisture balance. With green tea, certified organic sunflower oil and vitamin E. Suitable for all hair types.

K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask (€59)

This 4-minute leave-in treatment has been created to clinically reverse hair damage. An at-home leave-in treatment infused with our patented K18Peptide™ that works to repair even the most extreme damage, renewing hair to its most youthful, healthy state. You can feel the difference with just one use.

asap Hydrating Lip Balm SPF15 (€17)

Intensely hydrates, protects and smooths lips. Contains Niacinamide to deeply moisturise and Alpine Rose to help reduce cold sore occurrence. Suitable for all skin types, asap Lip SPF nourishes and smooths lips.

For more information on all of these great products visit National Beauty Distribution or each of the brands Irish websites.