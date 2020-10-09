Our favourite recipe for bounty bites and so healthy

Nicola Halloran from the well known blog “The Wonky Spatula” has just published a wonderful new cookery book under the same name. She has always been passionate about teaching people how to feed themselves healthy, wholesome and nutritious food and so she set about providing simple step by step recipes to help followers make healthy choices without making them feel like you are on a diet.

Her debut cookbook The Wonky Spatula: Cook Healthy, Live Happy, is out now and it's wonderful.

Written in a wonderfully accessible way, The Wonky Spatula: Cook Healthy, Live Happy is packed full of 100+ easy-to-follow recipes that pack a serious punch in the flavour department, to inspire readers to break off the shackles, get into the kitchen and start cooking. With many of the recipes taking under 30 minutes, this book is perfect for those who struggle to find the time to cook healthy and nutritious meals.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or have never boiled an egg, The Wonky Spatula will take you on a journey to find the perfect balance, leaving you feeling energised, healthy and ready to take on anything that life throws at you. It’s a wonderful cookery book and it should be on your wish list for Christmas.

To give you a taste of Nicola’s new book, we are sharing her recipe for Bounty Bites which is just one of our favourites from her book.

Bounty Bites

Bounty bars – you either love them or you hate them. They’re the marmite of the chocolate bar family. Personally, I love them and I love this healthier spin just as much as the real deal, if not more!

Ingredients:

3 cups desiccated coconut

¾ cup coconut oil, melted

4 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

250g dark chocolate

Method:

In your food processor blend together the desiccated coconut, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla

extract for about 6–8 minutes until it forms a paste.

Press the mixture into a square silicone baking dish ensuring it is evenly spread.

Melt the chocolate very gently and pour on top.

Place in your fridge to set for a couple of hours, until solid.

Portion into squares, serve and enjoy!

You can visit her blog here or order her book here.