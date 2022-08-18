Our favourite products to keep your skin fresh and radiant

There is no doubt that our skin is constantly under pressure, but this is especially true towards the end of the summer months. Not only can our skin get overwhelmed from the effects of warm weather, sweat and grime, but it can also come under a lot of stress during the transition between the summer and autumn/winter seasons.

Combined, all of these added pressures can leave your skin looking and feeling dry, lifeless and in desperate need of a moisture bomb.

However, we’ve got your covered! Here is a list of our favourite skincare products, which will help to revitalise your sensitive skin and get you prepped for the cold weather ahead.

Holos’ This is More Facial and Eye Serum (RRP €45.00)

Two serums for the price of one! Made with hyaluronic acid, this multi-use serum locks water into your skin cells, giving them the moisuture they desperately crave. Not only can this serum be used on your face and around your eye area, but it can also be used on your neck, chest and even the backs of your hands. The serum aids your skin in its rejuvenation with cooling plant waters, organic cucumber extract, antioxidants, vitamin K and Aloe Vera, keeping your skin feeling as fresh as possible. Its anti-bacterial juniper and lime also helps to reduce scar tissue and dry patches, and its anti-ageing properties help to subside the appearance of fine lines. Use in the morning on damp skin to give your skin a hydration boost.

Holos’ Super Natural Activity Pre and Probiotic Spritz (RRP €35.00)

A spritz a day keeps dryness at bay! This facial spray includes all of the best natural skincare ingredients and plant-actives, to nourish and hydrate your skin. This spritz specifically targets the skin’s good bacteria, with probiotics and prebiotics helping to counteract any damage from toxins in the air. If you have trouble with inflammation, rosacea or acne, this facial spray will help to reduce any flare-ups that you may have. It also smells beautiful too, with a blend of frankincense, lavender and sweet orange to give you a lovely refresher. Use morning and night after cleansing and serums.

Holos’ This is More Get Better Butter (RRP €40.00)

Who doesn’t love the feeling of body butter on the skin? This butter can be used to help soothe numerous different dry skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis or accidental sunburn. The rich and creamy formula is ideal for moisturising your skin, keeping it soft and protected against any dryness. Suitable for all skin types, the butter hydrates the skin with organic cocoa and shea butters, while juniper and lime extracts tackle any threatening bacteria. The butter also has anti-ageing properties with its jojoba and grapeseed natural antioxidants. Its gentle ingredients means that it can be used anywhere on the body, including the face. Use daily to experience its effects.

All of these products are vegan-friendly and are designed with sensitive skin in mind, making them suitable for everyone! Together, these three products will help give your skin the boost it needs to look and feel fresh, hydrated and soothed.

Holos Skincare is available in department stores, salons and pharmacies nationwide. It can also be purchased online on their website, www.holos.ie.