Our favourite present ideas for homeware gifting this Christmas

At this time of year, there’s nothing we love more than having a browse through all of the gorgeous new home interior gifts on offer. Throughout the winter months, we really find ourselves appreciating the little things, such as a new throw blanket, a delicious-smelling hand soap or a stunning new mug to have our favourite hot beverages in.

If you have someone in your life that is obsessed with all things home interiors, then why not treat them to a new homely product for Christmas? If you’re having difficulty finding the perfect gift for them, then fear not! We have curated an amazing list of products from some stunning brands, and we guarantee that any home enthusiast will adore any of these gifts.

So, what are you waiting for? Have a browse through our top picks for home gifting below, that will be sure to delight your loved one this festive season:

Maison Margiela REPLICA Cozy At Home Candle Set – RRP €85

Reignite your memories with this candle trio set from the Maison Margiela REPLICA collection, designed to create three different scented atmospheres at home. This set contains 3 candles in a 70g size, beautifully presented in a Maison Margiela gift box. They are:

By The Fireplace​ – in your living room: Reignite the memory of relaxing next to a warm, crackling fire on a winter's day. A spicy, woody scent with Red Berries, Clove Oil, Cashmeran, and Chestnut Accord.​

Lazy Sunday Morning​ – in your bedroom: Reignite the memory of a lazy Sunday morning, wrapped in fresh, clean cotton sheets. A fresh, floral scent with Lily of the Valley, Rose, and White Musks.​

Bubble Bath​ – in your bathroom: Reignite the memory of a moment of relaxation in the bath. A clean, cosy scent with soothing Soap Bubbles Accord, Coconut Milk, Lavender, and White Musks.​

Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

L’Occitane Luxury Size Shea Verbena Hands & Body Liquid Soap 500ml – RRP €26

This luxury hand soap from L’Occitane would be a stunning home gift for anyone. Formulated with lemony verbena, moisturising shea butter and nourishing aloe vera, the liquid soap is also detergent-free, making it suitable for dry and sensitive skin. Even with frequent uses, the product will not irritate hands, instead keeping them soft, moisurised and silky clean. Plus, it smells gorgeous, ensuring that your hands will always smell divine! Available to buy here.

Kotancial Festive Essential Oil Blend & Diffuser – RRP various

There is nothing like the warming scent of rich mulled wine, spicy cinnamon cloves, open fires, or the fresh smell of pine from the tree to instantly deliver a burst of Christmas magic into your home.

And it’s no wonder these gloriously festive scents make us feel so warm, cosy and nostalgic. Kotanical’s “Christmas” scent is a limited-edition blend of warming, premium-grade organic essential oils that will completely transform the recipient’s home into a festive wonderland. The Christmas Diffuser Blend brings together all the traditional festive scents that evoke a sense of warmth and relaxation. Turn to Kotancial to purchase one of their award-winning, hand-crafted stone diffusers to make a sleek Christmas gift. All products are available to buy directly via the Kotanical website www.kotanical.ie and are stocked in Reuzi, The Kind and Ballyseedy Plants.

Dunnes Stores Tartan Alphabet Mug – RRP €5

Who wouldn’t love to use this gorgeous mug for your favourite hot beverage? Whether it be tea, coffee or a seasonal hot chocolate, this tartan-decorated mug is perfect for every occasion. Customise your choice with the initial of your recipient, or choose the heart design option to spread the love. Fill out the gift tag included on the gold-rimmed handle, and you’re good to go! Available to buy here.

Mini Book Light from Designist – RRP €42.50

This mini book light is a wonderful surprise to open as well as extremely useful and portable. It's a rechargeable lamp made to look like a book with a sleek laser cut wooden cover. When it's closed, the book light can be neatly tucked away on your bookshelf or bag. Powered by two led strips, the book opens to cast a wonderful ambient light, perfect for reading or creating a cosy atmosphere. It’s rechargeable with a standard micro-USB cable and lasts for 10 hours from a full charge. Buy here.

The Homemaker Set from The Soft Cotton Shop – RRP €46

If there’s someone in your life who loves to have their home just so, the Hand Towel Trio makes for a great Christmas gift. The masterfully-made towels are super soft and kind to sensitive skin, highly absorbent, lightweight, and unlike terry towels actually become softer over time. The beautifully crafted towels also add an elegant touch to any bathroom. With three Stripe hand towels and two The Moher Soap Co. Natural Soap Bars, you can ensure their bathrooms look and smell beautifully. Buy here.

Green Angel Ylang Ylang Room Spray – RRP €10

Who doesn’t love a delicious room spray? This Ylang Ylang scented room spray from Green Angel will fragrance any room with its stunning floral sweet tones. Perfect for any homeowner who struggles to get rid of pungent smells, such as dirty sports clothes or four-legged friends. Spritz two sprays into any small room, or four-to-six sprays into any large room. Available to buy here.

Amber Glass Bottle by The Snug Room – RRP €11.50

This stylish and sustainable classic amber glass bottle would look great in any bathroom or kitchen as you can use it for hand wash, shampoo, conditioner and dish soap. The pump unscrews easily so you can refill your bottles. Amber glass helps to protect contents from UV light. This size (480ml) can be used as a small vase also. Unlike plastic, glass is more recyclable, making this amber glass bottle an eco-friendly alternative for reducing unnecessary waste and plastic in your life. A beautiful, reusable, eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles. Buy here.

Max Benjamin Classic Scent Gift Box – RRP €55

With Christmas coming Max Benjamin has put together classic scents in new must-have gift boxes. Eco-consciously packaged in bright, pastel tones to tie in with the chosen scent, each set contains a full-size diffuser and candle. Everyone has a favourite Max Benjamin scent and now this year, gift givers can match these gift boxes to their loved one’s favourite aroma. Available in French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger and White Pomegranate.

The Granite Coast by Peter Pearson – RRP €35

The Granite Coast would make a stunning addition to any coffee table as Peter Pearson (Dun Laoghaire native, historian and conservationist) traces the social, historical and architectural development of Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Dalkey, from a stretch of granite coastline with a small fishing village, up to the present day. Pearson tells the story of a harbour designed to be a refuge from storms. Begun in 1816, and built in Dalkey granite, it is one of the most attractive artificial harbours in the world. It witnessed one of the world’s first lifeboat services, the fastest mail and passenger boats of the day, and the arrival of the first railway line in Ireland. With over 250 illustrations, including early maps and many previously unseen photographs and images, this is a fascinating journey through the history and heritage of Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Dalkey. Buy here.

Ballyseedy Home & Garden Indoor Plants, Elho Pink & White Pots – RRP various

Ballyseedy are a chest of sustainable and Irish made gifting treasures this season. From air purifying plants including, the Dracaena Marginata, Sansevieria and Boston Fern, an indoor plant is a gorgeous addition to any small or large space. Any recipient would love their eco-friendly pot from the 'Elho' or 'Kokodama' ranges. 'Elho pots' are made with renewable energy in Europe, from recycled materials and the 'Kokodama Eco' pots are made by a coconut fibre bowl that is 99% natural and 100% biodegradable – making them a sustainable gift option this year too. Available instore now or online here.

Clíodhna Doherty Art – RRP various

The perfect present for an art lover this Christmas – Clíodhna Doherty’s mesmerising one-of-a-kind pieces and limited prints are designed to empower women and spread body positivity through an artistic form. Hailed as the Original Irish Nude Artist, Clíodhna’s work promotes and celebrates the female form in every vibrantly coloured piece she produces. From Limited Edition Prints, only 100 produced and priced between £65 – £425, Open Edition Prints, priced between £25 – £60 and Original Paintings, priced from £250 + depending on a variety of factors, there’s something for every budget. Buy here.

The Handmade Soap Bergamot & Eucalyptus ‘Art Deco’ Hand Care Set – RRP €28

This hand care set leaves hands feeling and smelling divine! Inspired by the Art Deco period, this natural hand wash ensures that your hands will be cleansed and nourished. It is also catered for sensitive skin, ensuring no irritation. Plus, the scents of soothing bergamot and eucalyptus lingers for a very satisfying time! Available to buy here.

Bordallo Salad Bowl by Lil & Co Home – RRP from €36

For the person in your life who loves to entertain at home, sleek serve-ware and tableware will always be a big hit. Lil & Co Home offers a beautifully curated collection of interior accessories for the home. A classic green Bordallo salad bowl (RRP €27.00) and eye-catching gold cake servers (RRP €40.00) are great additions to any table setting all year round! Buy here.

Jando Print – RRP from €35

Jando’s landmark prints hold so much meaning for so many. Whether it’s their favourite local spot, a place they share with someone special, or a memory of an adventure, from Hook Lighthouse to the Ha’Penny Bridge or Cobh Cathedral to the Chrysler Building, the iconic landmark series is the perfect gift for the sentimentalist in your life. A print from Jando can connect families, friends, and loved ones to the places they hold dear, reminding them of old memories while creating new ones. Buy here.

Little AngelRose Natural Wooden Beads & Rattan Pendant Lampshade- RRP from €149.95

This statement lampshade from the Irish company Little RoseAngel will bring characters to any room of your house, creating brightness, a sense of comfort and tranquillity. A great gift for anyone in your life that has a taste for interior design or an expectant parent as this lampshade projects shadows on the ceiling to stimulate babies visually. Its minimalist bohemian design will bring a chill coastal vibe to your loved one’s home. Buy yours here.

The Home Moment Earth Eucalyptus & Moss Fragranced Candle- RRP from €20

Share the gift of a gorgeous smelling home with this bestselling candle that has the fragrance of the lush green forests in Ireland. With top notes of eucalyptus and spices, middle notes of clove, magnolia, nutmeg, and base notes of cedarwood, musk, moss, this candle will bring the scent of mother nature into your loved one’s home. These gorgeous candles are packed with 75% more fragrance than the average candle and don’t have any harmful ingredients such as paraffin, making them the perfect gift for the candle lover in your life. Buy yours here.

Kopper Kreation Small Triangular Based Copper Lamp- RRP from €115, Now from €92

This modern copper lamp will add an elegant accent to any space. The cleverly-designed lamp comes with a multi-functional bulb that can be dimmed from low to high meaning it can be used in a multitude of settings. Its compact size makes it perfect for shelves or smaller locations. The copper pipe has been bent by hand from reclaimed and recycled plumbing pipe, and is hand polished to a natural finish that will age and develop character over time, making it an ideal timeless piece for any home. To buy your statement lamp, click here.

Dunnes Stores Scandi Plush Rug – RRP €45 – €90

Anyone’s feet will love walking on this super soft rug! If your loved one has an empty space in their home, then why not gift them this gorgeously thick rug? Available in shades of both cream and grey, we guarantee that it will suit every living space. Available to purchase here.

Ruth Gunning’s Orca Print – RRP from €40

Irish artist Ruth Gunning bases her prints off animals that have made a strong impression on her and her family, just like this gorgeous Orca piece. Ruth explains the meaning of this artwork as “Few things are as majestic as a whale, we just managed by sheer luck to see a whale’s tail on a boat trip in Kerry, but I felt inspired to imagine the rest and fancied it was an orca whale”. This print is perfect for the animal lover in your life and is suitable for any room in the house. Available to buy signed by the talented artist and in a variety of sizes here.

Homesense Hanging Macramé Pot Holder – RRP €19.99

This Macramé Pot Holder is both stylish and unique. It adds a vintage-inspired touch to any room and is suitable for both indoor and (sheltered) outdoor use and is ideal for hanging and climbing plants. Available from Homesense stores now.

The Snug Room Yellow Throw – RRP €35

This adorable throw blanket would be the perfect addition to any bedroom or living room! Made from recycled cotton, this woven throw is completed with the cutest mustard diamond pattern and navy stripes. Ideal for snuggling up on the sofa during the winter months, or even just to hang on the back of any chair, sofa or bed as a decorative throw. Available to purchase here.

Aisling Conroy Prints – RRP various

Award-winning artist, Aisling Conroy has launched a stunning new range of prints just in time for Christmas. One of Aisling Conroy’s hand-finished prints is the perfect present for the art lovers and creatives in people’s lives. Through buying one of Aisling Conroy’s unique pieces, people can support Irish artists and makers who are a fundamental part of our culture and identity. Aisling Conroy working in paint, illustration and animation, has launched a new collection of limited edition and hand-finished prints on her website. Through Aisling Conroy’s use of multiple forms, the complexity, originality, and beauty of her art is evident in this new collection. Buy here.

Lil & Co Home Rustik Planter – RRP €25

Rustik is a pretty vase that is perfect for any type of interior style. The planter is made of clay, and it comes with the most stunning, rustic concrete look. Its super cool, rustic look adds a lively and warm touch to the home, and it is definitely a beautiful contrast to more traditional ceramic and porcelain items. Buy here.

Brooke & Shoals Citrus Favourites Gift Set – RRP €59.95

This trio of products will make any home smelling delicious! The Lemon Verbena & Bergamot Diffuser will energise any room and ensure delightful scents for weeks on end. Or, if your recipient is more of a candle person, they can enjoy the joys of the Lemon Verbena & Bergamot Mini Candle. Also included in the set is the Grapefruit & Lemongrass Candle, which is the perfect scent to launch into the springtime. Available to purchase here.