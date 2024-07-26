Our favourite Greta Gerwig comedy-drama is on TV tonight

We’ve finally made it to the end of another busy week. Between work calls, meal planning and household chores, we’re glad we have the weekend ahead of us.

Right now, there’s nothing we want more than to put our feet up and lounge in front of the television this evening.

If you’re looking to wind down for the night after the excitement of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, then we have just the film for you!

Greta Gerwig’s iconic movie Lady Bird is airing on RTÉ2 at 10pm tonight, Friday, July 26.

This 2017 hit film stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith.

It follows the story of Christine McPherson, who goes by the name Lady Bird (Ronan), a teenager preparing to finish her senior year of high school as she navigates through life’s ups and downs.

The teen has a strained relationship with her mum while also facing financial difficulties within her family.

Between dreaming of getting into a prestigious college on the East Coast and becoming popular, Lady Bird experiences romance which inevitably leads to heartache.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Barbie), this Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama is the perfect coming-of-age movie to watch tonight.

Make sure to stock up on all of your favourite snacks and drinks for this one and prepare to relax with a simply brilliant movie – you deserve it!

Have a look at the trailer below to get more of an insight into the flick:

Lady Bird airs on RTÉ2 at 10pm tonight, Friday, July 26.