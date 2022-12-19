Our favourite celeb Christmas trees & decorations for 2022

When it comes to decorating for Christmas, we love going all-out from putting the tree up to organising the festive lights and making sure we have garlands for every windowsill and mantlepiece. There’s nothing quite like putting on some Christmas tunes and spending a day putting all of your decorations up for your family and guests to enjoy.

Since there’s only a few days to go before the big day, everyone that decorates their homes for Christmas definitely has it done by now including many famous faces. Not only do we love making our homes look festive (and snooping at our friends’ decor when they post online about it), but our guilty pleasure is having a look at how celebrities decorate their homes for the holidays.

Some celebs really love going above and beyond when it comes to getting their homes spruced up in time for Santa to arrive and we love seeing inspo for when we eventually get the house of our dreams. But, until then, we’ve had a look on social media for snaps that our favourite famous faces have shared and picked out our top 10. Check them out below for some traditional, and not so traditional, Christmas decorations that celebs have used to dress up their houses with this year.

Georgia Kousoulou

We love the look of this TOWIE star's front foot. From the multicoloured lights to the nutcrackers, it just screams festivities to us!

Cardi B

We've never seen such full-looking Christmas trees! The Bodak Yellow rapper went all-out with her multiple trees with their individual themes.

P!nk

Not everyone is a fan of multicoloured Christmas tree lights, but we think they add real character to a tree, and P!nk's tree sure is jam-packed with rainbow sparkles.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese's snowy tree is so festive and we love her use of a bow to top it off rather than a traditional star or angel.

Billie Shepherd

Another TOWIE star that went all-out for her Christmas decorations! Full of flowers, Billie's tree is fab and we're obsessed with the matching garlands on her staircase handrail.

Marnie Simpson

This Celebrity Big Brother star opted for a silvery theme this Christmas and we love how well all the decorations match with her home.

Mrs Hinch

The cleaning expert's tree is quite impressive this year. We love Sophie's incorporation of that Christmassy maroon red with gold accents to mix it up.

Kevin Jonas

The silver and red ornaments on this Camp Rock star's tree is simply gorgeous. They bring sparkle with a pop of colour to really make it stand out.

Stacey Solomon

This Loose Women panellist always puts so much effort into decorating her home for each season and Stacey's Christmas set-up is just perfect. From gonks, to polar bears, to multiple snowy-looking trees, Stacey's front door display is possibly our favourite of the year!

Jess Wright

TOWIE's Jess Wright's stunning tree is quite unique with its mixture of different ornaments and additions of blue and pink to go with the overall gold theme.