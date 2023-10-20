Our fave spooky nail designs that you should try out this Halloween

The big day is fast approaching – and no, we’re not talking about Christmas just yet!

Halloween is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to dress up as our favourite spooky characters and enjoy the festivities of October 31.

However, while you might have your costume, face painting and party plans ready to go, have you thought about going all out with some Halloween nails?

If you’re feeling stuck for inspiration, you are in luck! We have scoured through social media and compiled a collection of nail designs for Halloween that we would absolutely love to rock. Whether you’re looking for something utterly terrifying or a bit more simple, we’re certain that you’ll love at least one of these options!

Scroll down below, and see if any of these tickle your fancy before the spookiest day of the year arrives:

Nothing says ‘Halloween’ more like spider webs! These pointy nails give us freaky pumpkin and vampire vibes, all rolled into one. The bright orange on the tips is a stunning pop of colour, and we love the intricate details that the spider webs bring.

We’re so obsessed with these cutesy Halloween nails! This holiday might be nicknamed ‘spooky season’ but that doesn’t mean that we can’t have some adorable nail art. With pumpkins, ghosts, Frankenstein and vampire fangs included in these designs, you’ll instantly be ready for any Halloween celebrations!

Every scary movie includes one nighttime trip to a terrifying graveyard, so this could be the perfect inspo for your Halloween nails this year! This shade of purple is such a beautiful colour too, meaning that your nails will stand out, no matter what your plans are on October 31.

Credit: @nailsbyjenaa

If you don’t fancy having extremely detailed nails for Halloween, then how about something a bit more subtle? We think these nails are the ideal mix of Halloween and autumnal sweetness. The orange autumn flowers are such a beautiful design, and the subtle ghosts will bring that spooky edge that you’re craving this Halloween season.

If you’re not a fan of orange, red or darker colours, then these nails are for you! While these nails are bubbly and adorable, they also bring the right tone for your Halloween plans this year. From the cute little ghosts to the tiny skeleton on your pinky finger, these designs will be a hit with whoever you spend spooky season with!

Last but by no means least, these nails instantly caught our attention as soon as we saw them! Vampires are one of our favourite costumes for this time of year, and these blood-red nails would be perfect for anyone thinking of dressing up as a bloodsucker. We’re in love with how realistic these look!