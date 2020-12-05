Our easy gingerbread recipe with stunning icing designs!

2020 has taken a lot away from us. And yet, in some ways, it’s given us a lot too. The chance to slow down. To appreciate each other, what we have and our health. And of course, baking banana bread.

We’ve all rediscovered things in ourselves and each other that have gotten lost in the rush of routine. It’s important to carry these things through now, as we find ourselves slowly emerging from lockdown. Whether that’s your new habit of making time for yourself, appreciating the little things, or even the baking in the run up to Christmas. In fact, especially the baking.

Baking is something that brought joy during a tough time in our lives are and whipping up a batch of gingerbread cookies and icing them is definitely a perfect excuse to practice it now. Whether it’s with your kids, your friends or your flatmates, this is the perfect way to make memories and get into the Christmas spirit.

No gingerbread cutters? No problem! We’ll show you how to make your own in custom styles, using things from your kitchen cupboards!

Gingerbread Cutter Guide

What You’ll Need: Heavy-duty foil, scissors, ruler, stapler, drawing or printed template

Start by sketching the outline of the shape you want to make on a piece of paper. Go classic with the traditional gingerbread man or spice things up with some of our inspo ideas below!

Tear off a sheet of heavy-duty foil about 30cm wide. Fold it in half length-ways and crease the fold. Then lay it flat again.

Fold the outer edges towards that centre line and then bring those edges in two more times.

Finally, fold straight down the middle again, using your ruler to really flatten down the strip. Your strip of foil should be fairly thick and firm by this point.

Trim the foil’s ends so they are straight-edged and then insert one end into the other and staple shut.

Shape your foil around the template made earlier. Rounded objects like spoons or pencils can help with the curving parts! Cut away any length not needed.

Make gingerbread!

Gingerbread recipe

Ingredients:

225g butter

250g plain flour

1 egg

180g brown sugar

2tsp ground cinnamon

2tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground clove

1 pinch salt

2tsp nutmeg

Instructions

Blend the butter and brown sugar together in a bowl until combined.

Whisk egg and add to the mixture, stirring in.

Add ground ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt and clove to the mixture and combine well.

Add two drops of vanilla essence and combine well.

Mix flour in until mixture has a crumbly texture.

Sprinkle flour on a flat surface and dust some over your rolling pin. Transfer mixture onto floured area and roll it out.

Cut out your desired shapes and place on parchment or baking paper on a wide flat baking pan.

Cook at 175 degrees Celsius for 10-12 minutes, checking them every 5 minutes.

Leave to cool and decorate!

Here are some of our favourite designs for some inspiration. What did you make? Show us your creations below in the comments!