SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Our 10 FAVOURITE watercolour tattoos, that are so Pinterest worthy

by

Are you in the market for a new tattoo, or want to bite the bullet and get your first?

We suggest you look into getting a gorgeous piece of art on your skin, in the form of a watercolour painting. 

With so much inspiration out there, we did the hard work for you, and narrowed the search.

Check out our 10 FAVOURITE watercolour  tattoos, that are perfectly Pinterest worthy…

1. A stunning piece of nature

Image result for watercolour tattoos

2. Paper birds

3. Singing in the rain

 4. Wise owl

5. Crazy cat lady

Image result for watercolour tattoos

 6. Flower power

Image result for watercolour tattoos

7. A meaningful quote

Image result for watercolour tattoos

 8. Butterfly

Related image

9. Alice in Wonderland

Image result for watercolour tattoos

 10. Dream catcher

Image result for watercolour dreamcatcher tattoos

Trending