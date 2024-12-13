Oti Mabuse shares adorable video with baby daughter after reuniting

Oti Mabuse has unveiled the cutest insight into her reunion with her daughter!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional took part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Oti finished the series in fourth place, and throughout her time in the Australian jungle, she remained open with her campmates about how much she was missing her young daughter.

Oti became a parent for the first time in October of last year, when she welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Marius Iepure.

Now, after having an emotional reunion with her one-year-old, Oti has shared a heartwarming glimpse into their journey back to the UK.

Last night, Oti took to Instagram to post a sweet video clip of herself and her tiny tot on the plane, as she tried to entertain her little one.

“Missed her sooooooo much,” the 34-year-old simply penned in her caption.

Following her adorable insight, many of Oti’s 836K followers have been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“Gorgeous. You are definately a queen Oti. Everyone needs an Oti in their life, you brought such kindness and love to the camp,” one fan replied.

“Awwwww, I love how she's happy being entertained by anything, because it's her mummy that matters most,” another commented.

“You were so wonderful in the jungle and the love you have for your husband and gorgeous daughter. Love you Oti,” a third fan added.

During one emotional episode of I’m A Celebrity last month, Oti chose to reflect on her daughter’s premature birth, including how her newborn was in intensive care for two months.

Speaking to her co-star Reverend Richard Coles, Oti recalled how she sang church songs throughout her daughter’s hospital stay.

“My daughter was really tiny when she was born. She’s been through hell. It’s hell to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby’s eyes for a week, to constantly look for advice from the doctors. The worst thing was, that every night, you needed to leave your baby in somebody else’s hands.” Oti explained.