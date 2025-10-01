Oti Mabuse breaks silence on joining Dancing With The Stars Ireland

Oti Mabuse has got a new role!

It has been announced that the former Strictly Come Dancing professional has joined RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars Ireland as the show’s new head judge.

Oti – who won two back-to-back series of Strictly and has also been a judge on The Masked Dancer and Dancing On Ice – will be replacing Loraine Barry, who revealed last week that she is leaving her role as head judge after eight series.

Oti will be joining fellow judges Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne. The series will also be hosted next January by Jennifer Zamparelli and Laura Fox, with the latter stepping in for Doireann Garrihy as she heads off on maternity leave.

Now, for the first time since her announcement, Oti has spoken out about her new role.

Earlier today, the RTÉ team took to Instagram to share a video interview with Oti, in which she exclaimed: “I am so excited to be here and I cannot wait to get going. We’re gonna dance!”

The 35-year-old was then asked about the qualities she will bring to the judging panel.

Credit: RTÉ

“I definitely think I’m very loud, and I’m very fun and up for a good time. So, even though I do love technically seeing beautiful dances, really traditional Latin and ballroom dancing, it wouldn’t hurt to have a little bit of fun with it,” she teased.

Oti also described herself as being an “emotionally technical judge”.

“I love when somebody works hard and starts from scratch and gets the basics correct, and after that, they include the artistry and the flow and the choreography. That for me, if you can get that combination, is brilliant. So, I am looking for the techniques, but more so, I want to know how you’re going to make me feel. I want you to connect with me, with the audience and everyone at home,” she explained further.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Oti’s fans have since been commenting their delight.

“This is insane what a perfect choice,” one follower praised.

“Woohoo!! How lucky are we, Oti is fabulous and one of the all time best on Strictly!!” another added.

“Oh wow!!! Welcome Oti!!!” a third fan replied.

Dancing With The Stars Ireland will return to RTÉ One in January.