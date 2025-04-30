Oti Mabuse addresses if she would ever return to Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse has admitted if she would ever return to Strictly Come Dancing!

The South African dancer devastated fans in 2022 when she announced that she had decided to leave the hit BBC show, after being a professional for seven years. Oti continues to be the only Strictly pro to have won two series back-to-back, with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020.

Now, following her fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec’s recent return to Strictly after a two year break, Oti has opened up about whether a return could be on the cards for her.

Speaking to Prima Magazine, the 34-year-old fondly reflected on her time on Strictly.

“When I look back on Strictly, I think the whole seven-year journey was amazing. I still work on the show. I still do choreography, I'm still talking to the producers,” she revealed.

“I say that the show brought me everything, like me sitting here today, and the relationship still very much continues. There were ups, there were downs; if you can imagine being the first Black anything, anywhere, there will always be ups and downs,” Oti explained.

The mother-of-one then stated that she would “never say never” to a return to the Strictly floor.

“Everyone asks me. I think right now, with a daughter and everything I'm doing, I'm quite busy, and I'm happy with what I'm doing at the minute. But never say never. The doors are always open, which is really, really nice,” she detailed.

“Aljaž [Škorjanec] went back and he's doing really well. I went back to choreograph with him and he's just in a different space. He's absolutely sensational. So, you never know,” she hinted further.

Elsewhere in her interview, the TV star confessed that dancing has affected her body confidence, adding that her younger self “always thought that the people who did the best were the thinnest.”

“It will be every day, I guess, for the rest of my life, that I'll just have to work on that relationship, and hopefully by talking about it, it's going to create more of a conversation,” Oti highlighted.