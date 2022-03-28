Oscars 2022: Our top picks for best dressed stars on the red carpet

The Oscars is the perfect opportunity for stars to flaunt their outlandish styles on the red carpet. Many take the opportunity to share views on politics or current events through their fashion choices while others go full-glam to really dress up for the occasion.

This year was no different as stars took to the 94th Academy Awards’ red carpet to showcase the best that fashion has to offer.

We have picked out some of our favourite outfits after watching the ceremony and we’ve listed them below!

Zendaya stunned in a white silk crop top and floor length glitzy silver skirt by Valentino. Her hair tied back into a bun completed the chic look.

Credit: Lexi Moreland/ WWD

Lupita Nyong’o looked fabulous in a gold gown embellished with sequins all over designed by Prada. This risky look worked out amazingly

Credit: Instagram

Timothée Chalamet tore up the Oscars’ men’s fashion rulebook this year. He wore a Louis Vuitton suit that consisted of a black sequined blazer, black suit trousers and no shirt, leaving his sternum bare.

Credit: Instagram

Serena Williams looked gorgeous in this pink plunging long-sleeved gown by Gucci. The slit on the side allowed her to show off her incredible legs perfectly.

Credit: Instagram

Tiffany Haddish sparkled in this deep green Dolce & Gabbana glitzy gown. The train adds the perfect amount of glam and with a matching emerald necklace, we think Haddish stole the show.

Credit: Instagram

What were your favourite looks of the eventful night?