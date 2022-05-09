Orlando Bloom surprises Katy Perry with stunning gift for Mother’s Day

Katy Perry was left stunned by the gift her fiancé Orlando Bloom gave to her to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katy shared a video of her walking up to a dining table with a huge flower arrangement on it. The gorgeous flower display was in the shape of a heart.

The beautiful array of flowers were in different shades of pink and white.

As the I Kissed a Girl singer walked up to the flowers, she said, “Oh my God, are you freaking kidding me Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom”.

We’ve seen plenty of flower displays in our time but we think this one is just so pretty and meaningful.

Orlando also posted a video of Katy to his 5.8M Instagram followers. In the clip, Perry is wearing angel wings that are lit up with multicoloured lights and she is dancing while wearing a glowing headband to match.

He captioned the post, “magical mamma”, followed by a flaming heart emoji.

Katy responded to the video by playfully writing, “lol”, in the comment section.

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 and broke up in 2017. The pair got back together in 2018 and the Troy actor got down on one knee in February 2019. The two are yet to tie the knot.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020, a girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. They do not post many photos of Daisy in order to keep her out of the public’s eye.