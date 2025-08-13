Only Murders In The Building fans react to first trailer for season 5

We finally have a trailer for Only Murders In The Building season five!

Last month, Disney+ announced that the fifth season of Only Murders In The Building would be premiering this September.

The beloved Emmy-nominated series follows unlikely trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), as they launch a true crime podcast to investigate murders that occur in their neighbourhood.

Now, following the cast and crew’s filming wrap in June, the producers behind OMITB have treated fans to the official trailer for season five!

Earlier today, the team at Disney+ took to social media to release the first trailer for Only Murders’ return, which can be viewed below.

The trailer picks up in the aftermath of season four’s cliffhanger ending, in which Charles, Oliver and Mabel discovered the Arconia’s doorman Lester (played by Teddy Coluca), lying dead in the building’s courtyard fountain.

The trio’s horror quickly leads to confusion when Lester’s death is ruled as ‘accidental’. As they begin to investigate, the gang’s trail soon leads to a sinister encounter with a New York mob.

Following the trailer’s release, many OMITB fans have since been expressing their thoughts so far on Instagram.

“The cast is mindblowing,” one viewer praised.

“My favourite trio ever! I missed them,” another commented.

“This season is going to be so good!!” a third fan replied.

Martin, Short, and Gomez’s characters will be joined by several returning cast members this season, including Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Richard Kind as Vince Fish, Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, and Meryl Streep as Oliver’s new wife, Loretta.

The cast of season five will also feature an array of exciting stars, including Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Téa Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman and Renée Zellweger.

Season five of Only Murders In The Building will air weekly on Disney+, beginning on September 9.