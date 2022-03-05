OneMoreThing.ie launches pop-Up at Brown Thomas Dundrum.

OneMoreThing.ie (OMT), was founded in December 2020 as an online store run by Vivian Wong-McKendry, a Hong Kong native who has been living in Ireland for over 5 years. The store was founded with sustainable and beautiful living in mind, with an emphasis on Everblooms; dried and preserved flower bouquets. The online store is now bringing its signature offering of interior décor, hand poured candles and Everblooms dried and preserved flowers to the newly opened Brown Thomas Dundrum store.

Partnering with the leading department store is the perfect fit for OMT. Open from launch until the 28th of March, the OMT pop-up can be found on the ground floor of the dynamic new store. Not only will customers be able to buy in-store exclusive items from the OMT pop-up, but they will also get to tangibly experience the product – the look, feel and more. The quality must be seen to be believed, as there is truly nothing else on the Irish market quite like the Everblooms dried and preserved flowers from OMT.

OMT at BT Dundrum – Fiona Petite Bouquet & Candle Set €55

OMT has created a stunning range of Everblooms bouquets exclusively for Brown Thomas customers, coming in several colour palettes to suit any home interior scheme. From the cool tones of the Faye Bouquet (€89) to the warm neutral colours of the In The Wild Bouquet (€89) and the Layla Box (€79) to the romantic colours found in the Mama Mia Bouquet (€89), there is truly something for everyone, not to mention some spectacular options for a unique Mother’s Day gifts.

OMT at BT Dundrum – Mama Mia Bouquet €89

Some of the other items available at the OMT Brown Thomas pop-up include the Olivia and Dephanie Face Vases, priced from €42 the beautifully crafted unique vases would complement a neutral décor scheme. Candles, made personally by founder Vivian, are a treat for the senses with impactful scents such as pink peony, lavender, white cassis and more. The beautifully crafted candles come in unique bubble or diamond designs and are priced from €15. Customers can also view beautiful furniture available for order on request, such as marble plinths.

On the pop-up at Brown Thomas Dundrum, Vivian Wong-McKendry, Founder of OneMoreThing.ie said: “I’m thrilled to be launching this pop up at the new Brown Thomas Dundrum store, it’s an absolute dream come true. Brown Thomas’s commitment to circular living and sustainability completely aligns with the ethos of beautiful, lasting and attainable luxury at OneMoreThing.ie. I have put my heart and soul into the Brown Thomas collection and feel it truly represents the OMT brand while meeting the needs of our customers. Myself and my pop-up team are so excited to meet our customers in person and to showcase the stunning collection which is perfect for a personal treat or as Mother’s Day gifts.”

For more information visit www.onemorething.ie.